Aug 4 (Reuters) - Calumet Specialty Products Partners Lp

* Q2 sales $1,030.9 million versus $972.9 million

* Calumet specialty products partners, l.p. Reports second quarter 2017 results

* Q2 revenue view $839.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees total capital expenditures will be within range of $110 to $130 million for fiscal year 2017

* Qtrly limited partners' interest basic and diluted net income per unit $0.12