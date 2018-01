Jan 15 (Reuters) - Calyx Bio-Ventures Inc:

* CALYX PROVIDES UPDATE ON BLOCKCHAIN AND CRYPTO-MINING OPERATIONS

* CALYX BIO-VENTURES INC - ‍WHOLLY-OWNED SUBSIDIARY CANADA BLOCKCHAIN HOSTING CORP. ("CBH") HAS CHANGED ITS NAME TO CANADA BLOCKCHAIN HOLDINGS CORP​