Jan 10 (Reuters) - Camber Energy Inc:

* CAMBER ENERGY SAYS ON JAN 9, BOARD OF DIRECTORS RE-APPOINTED ROBERT SCHLEIZER AS THE CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER -SEC FILING

* CAMBER ENERGY SAYS CO'S SHAREHOLDERS VOTED TO APPROVE ALL SEVEN PROPOSALS PUT FORTH BY CO'S MANAGEMENT AND BOARD OF DIRECTORS Source text: (bit.ly/2CLYXvM) Further company coverage: