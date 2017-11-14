FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Cambium Learning Group reports ‍Q3 earnings per share $0.14​
2017年11月14日 / 上午11点16分 / 1 天前

BRIEF-Cambium Learning Group reports ‍Q3 earnings per share $0.14​

1 分钟阅读

Nov 14 (Reuters) - Cambium Learning Group Inc

* Cambium Learning Group reports third quarter 2017 financial results

* Q3 revenue rose 3 percent to $43.5 million

* Says ‍bookings for Q3 of 2017 increased by 6% to $78.5 million, compared with $74.2 million in Q3 of 2016​

* Cambium Learning Group Inc - ‍ expects 2017 capital expenditures to be roughly $19 million​

* Cambium Learning Group Inc qtrly ‍shr $0.14​

* Cambium Learning Group Inc - ‍bookings growth for full year 2017 is expected to range between 1% and 4%, lower than company’s previous outlook​

* Cambium Learning Group-FY 2017 adjusted ebitda,cash income margins expected to grow slightly, expanding up to two percentage points compared to 2016​

* Cambium Learning Group Inc - ‍ expects full-year restructuring costs to total $1.5 million​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

