BRIEF-Cambrex Reports Q4 Adj. Earnings Per Share $1.27 From Continuing Operations

Feb 8 (Reuters) - Cambrex Corp:

* CAMBREX REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2017 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* Q4 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.20 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

* Q4 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.27 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

* Q4 REVENUE ROSE 2.5 PERCENT TO $182.3 MILLION

* SEES 2018 ADJUSTED INCOME FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS PER SHARE $2.80 - $3.03

* SEES 2018 ‍CAPITAL EXPENDITURES $70 MILLION - $80 MILLION​

* SEES FY 2018 ‍ADJUSTED NET REVENUE -2% TO +2%​

* FY2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $2.85, REVENUE VIEW $538.5 MILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* SEES 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA TO BE BETWEEN $150 AND $160 MILLION

* SEES 2018 ‍FREE CASH FLOW $35 MILLION - $45 MILLION​