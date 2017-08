July 25 (Reuters) - Camden National Corp:

* Q2 earnings per share $0.66

* Camden National Corp Qtrly net interest income increased $122,000 to $28.6 million

* Camden National Corp - tangible book value per share at June 30, 2017 increased 3 percent to $19.75 per share since last quarter

* Camden National Corp - ‍provision for credit losses for Q2 of 2017 increased $822,000 over last quarter