BRIEF-Camden Property Trust Qtrly affo earnings per share $0.97

July 27 (Reuters) - Camden Property Trust:
* Camden Property Trust announces second quarter 2017 operating results
* Qtrly affo earnings per share $0.97
* Qtrly FFO per share $1.15
* Camden property trust sees q3 FFO per share $1.14 - $1.18
* Camden property trust sees fy 2017 FFO per share $4.51 - $4.63
* Q3 FFO per share view $1.16 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fy2017 FFO per share view $4.58 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 FFO per share view $1.13 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Camden property trust sees fy 2017 same property noi growth in range of 1.50% - 2.50% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: