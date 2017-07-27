FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 天前
BRIEF-Cameco Q2 adjusted loss per share $‍0.11​
#汇率调查
#“通俄门”
#中美关系
#图片精选
频道
专题
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
路透调查
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
深度分析
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
深度分析
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年7月27日 / 中午12点26分 / 9 天前

BRIEF-Cameco Q2 adjusted loss per share $‍0.11​

路透新闻部

2 分钟阅读

July 27 (Reuters) - Cameco Corp

* Cameco reports second quarter results

* 2017 outlook for Nukem sales volume has increased, resulting in higher expected consolidated revenue

* 2017 outlook for capital expenditures has decreased due to lower expected spending at McArthur river and Cigar lake

* Cameco Corp qtrly net losses attributable to equity holders $0.00 per share

* Cameco Corp - qtrly adjusted loss per share $‍0.11​

* Cameco Corp - ‍"weaker outlook for 2017 compared to 2016 reflects low uranium prices​"

* Cash from operations is expected to be higher in 2017 than $312 million reported in 2016

* Q2 earnings per share view C$-0.02, revenue view C$383.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly revenue $470 million versus $466‍​ million

* Cameco Corp - ‍planned capital expenditures for 2017 are 20% lower than in 2016​

* Cameco Corp - ‍settled tax dispute with united states internal revenue service for years 2009 through 2012​

* Cameco Corp says expect unit costs of production to be significantly higher in Q3 than in first two quarters

* "we expect pricing on deliveries in our uranium segment to yield weakest quarterly result in 2017"

* Cameco Corp - "‍long-term cost reduction strategies we have implemented are expected to have a short-term impact on our production costs​"

* Cameco - expect 2017 annual average unit cost of sales to be between $36.00 and $38.00 per pound, a decrease of about 5% to 10% compared to 2016

* Cameco - planned maintenance shutdowns at northern Saskatchewan operations are now underway, will result in lower Q3 production from Saskatchewan operations

* Cameco Corp - ‍"we continue to face difficult market conditions"​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below