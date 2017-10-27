FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Cameco qtrly GAAP loss per share $0.31‍​
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年10月27日 / 中午12点15分 / 1 天前

BRIEF-Cameco qtrly GAAP loss per share $0.31‍​

2 分钟阅读

Oct 27 (Reuters) - Cameco Corp:

* Cameco reports third quarter results

* Cameco Corp - qtrly GAAP loss per share $0.31‍​

* Cameco Corp - qtrly ‍​ adjusted net losses per share $0.13

* Cameco Corp - qtrly ‍revenue $486 million versus $670 million​

* Q3 earnings per share view C$0.05, revenue view C$494.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Cameco Corp - continue to expect 2017 adjusted net earnings to be weaker than in 2016​

* Cameco Corp - ‍in uranium segment, co expects production of 24.0 million pounds, delivery volumes between 32 million and 33 million pounds for 2017​

* Cameco Corp - ‍continue to expect cash from operations to be higher in 2017 than $312 million reported in 2016​

* Cameco Corp - ‍on a consolidated basis, we expect a tax expense of less than $10 million, and capital expenditures of $160 million​ for 2017

* Cameco Corp - ‍“remain confident in our position” on CRA trial; expect decision from judge could take six to 18 months​

* Cameco Corp - ‍Q3 results impacted by loss of revenue under disputed TEPCO contract and associated $111 million impairment of NUKEM’s goodwill​

* Cameco corp - ‍in uranium segment, co expects delivery volumes between 32 million and 33 million pounds, average realized price of $47.50/lb​ for 2017

* Cameco Corp - ‍“there has been little change to market and we continue to face difficult conditions​”

* Cameco Corp - ‍willing to accept some variability in production this year & expect there could be further variability in future Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

