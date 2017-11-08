BRIEF-Cameco to suspend production from McArthur River, Key Lake operations

Nov 8 (Reuters) - Cameco Corp:
* Cameco to suspend production from McArthur River and key lake operations and reduce its dividend
* Cameco Corp - annual dividend will be reduced to $0.08 per common share in 2018
* Cameco - production from McArthur river mining, key lake milling operations in northern Saskatchewan will be temporarily suspended by end of Jan. 2018
* Cameco Corp - as result of suspension, workforce at McArthur River mining & Key Lake milling operations will be reduced temporarily by about 845 workers
* Cameco Corp says expect co’s share of costs to maintain both operations during suspension to range between $6.5 and $7.5 million per month
* Cameco Corp - annual dividend of $0.08 per common share in 2018 is a reduction of $0.32 per common share on an annual basis.