FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Camex Energy and Desert Lion Energy enter amalgamation agreement to complete reverse take-over
频道
专题
综述：中国金融高官详解双支柱调控框架 监管趋严但扩大开放可期
中共十九大
综述：中国金融高官详解双支柱调控框架 监管趋严但扩大开放可期
汇市一周综述：美联储主席人选牵动美元神经 新西兰元创五个月低点
深度分析
汇市一周综述：美联储主席人选牵动美元神经 新西兰元创五个月低点
焦点：中国冬季产能关停举措料使氧化铝短缺问题雪上加霜
深度分析
焦点：中国冬季产能关停举措料使氧化铝短缺问题雪上加霜
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年10月16日 / 下午2点57分 / 6 天内

BRIEF-Camex Energy and Desert Lion Energy enter amalgamation agreement to complete reverse take-over

2 分钟阅读

Oct 16 (Reuters) - Camex Energy Corp

* Camex Energy and Desert Lion Energy enter into amalgamation agreement to complete reverse take-over

* Camex Energy Corp - as per amalgamation agreement Camex will acquire all of issued & outstanding shares of Desert Lion in exchange for securities of Camex​

* Camex Energy Corp - ‍transaction will be carried out by way of a three-cornered amalgamation​

* Camex Energy Corp - ‍Desert Lion team established 3-phase development program to include concentrate sales from historic production at project, to start late 2017​

* Camex Energy Corp - ‍Desert Lion team established 3-phase development program to include development of a mine and concentrator​

* Camex Energy Corp - ‍Desert Lion team established 3-phase development program to include conversion plant, which is anticipated to be located in walvis bay​

* Camex Energy Corp -co’s unit, Desert Lion will form newly amalgamated co, upon which former Desert Lion shareholders will get 1 new Camex share for each 1 Desert Lion share held​

* Camex Energy Corp - ‍upon completion of amalgamation co intends to change its name to “Desert Lion Energy Inc”​

* Camex Energy Corp - ‍Camex proposes to consolidate shares on basis of one post-consolidation Camex common share for each 12.0258 existing Camex common shares​

* Camex Energy Corp - ‍transaction has been unanimously approved by boards of directors of Desert Lion and Camex​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below