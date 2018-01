Jan 24 (Reuters) - Campbell Soup Co:

* CAMPBELL SOUP CO - ON JAN 18, 2018, CO AUTHORIZED ADDITIONAL PRE-TAX COSTS FOR EXPANDED INITIATIVES TOTALING ABOUT $125 MILLION TO $140 MILLION

* CAMPBELL SOUP - EXPECTS TO INVEST ABOUT $250 MILLION IN CAPEX IN CONNECTION WITH COST SAVINGS ACTIONS - SEC FILING

* CAMPBELL SOUP - OF $515 MILLION TO $560 MILLION OF PRE-TAX COSTS, CO EXPECTS ABOUT $415 MILLION TO $460 MILLION TO BE CASH EXPENDITURES