BRIEF-Camrova Resources provides Chilean investment update

June 13 (Reuters) - Camrova Resources Inc
* Camrova Resources provides chilean investment update
* Camrova Resources Inc - camrova management, tom ogryzlo and nigel kirkwood recently visited chile to meet with gubier marambio h. Spa and metalex ltda
* Camrova Resources- meeting to determine if final agreement could be reached related to binding letter of intent entered into between parties on feb 1
* Camrova Resources - was determined by camrova management that a final agreement that would meet camrova's investment objectives could not be reached
* Camrova Resources Inc - parties have agreed to formally terminate their discussions relating to virginia project
* Camrova Resources - engaged in talks with additional party, that owns plant producing copper concentrate and pregnant leach solution in copiapó, chile Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: