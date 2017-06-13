FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2 个月前
BRIEF-Camrova Resources provides Chilean investment update
BRIEF-Camrova Resources provides Chilean investment update

June 13 (Reuters) - Camrova Resources Inc

* Camrova Resources provides chilean investment update

* Camrova Resources Inc - ‍camrova management, tom ogryzlo and nigel kirkwood recently visited chile to meet with gubier marambio h. Spa and metalex ltda​

* Camrova Resources- ‍meeting to determine if final agreement could be reached related to binding letter of intent entered into between parties on feb 1​

* Camrova Resources - ‍was determined by camrova management that a final agreement that would meet camrova's investment objectives could not be reached​

* Camrova Resources Inc - ‍parties have agreed to formally terminate their discussions relating to virginia project​

* Camrova Resources - engaged in talks with additional party, that owns plant producing copper concentrate and pregnant leach solution in copiapó, chile​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

