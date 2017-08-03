FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Camtek Ltd Q2 GAAP loss per share $0.11
2017年8月3日 / 中午12点16分 / 2 天前

BRIEF-Camtek Ltd Q2 GAAP loss per share $0.11

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Camtek Ltd:

* Camtek announces second quarter 2017 results

* Q2 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.11

* Q2 GAAP loss per share $0.11

* Q2 revenue $22.7 million

* Q3 revenues (semiconductors only) are expected to be between $23-24 million

* Camtek ltd -‍non-GAAP operating margins are expected to improve to an approximately 15% in q4 of 2017 with continued improvement in 2018​

* Q4 revenues are expected to be slightly higher than those of q3

* Camtek ltd - ‍following settlement with Rudolph Technologies, there is a one-time charge of $13 million on GAAP net income in q2 2017 results​

* Camtek ltd - ‍$13 million settlement amount is expected to be paid in q3​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

