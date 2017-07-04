FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
1 个月前
BRIEF-Canaccord Genuity Acquisition Corp intends to buy $50 mln-$250 mln worth company
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
2017年7月4日

BRIEF-Canaccord Genuity Acquisition Corp intends to buy $50 mln-$250 mln worth company

1 分钟阅读

July 4 (Reuters) - Canaccord Genuity Group Inc

* Canaccord Genuity acquisition corp. Files preliminary prospectus for special purpose acquisition company initial public offering

* Canaccord Genuity - ‍cgac intends to target a growth company with an enterprise value of between $50 million and $250 million for its qualifying acquisition

* Canaccord Genuity acquisition-preliminary prospectus for offering of 10 million class a restricted voting units of cgac at offering price of $3.00/unit

* Canaccord Genuity acquisition corp​-‍cgii intends to buy 833,333 class b units of CGAC at $3.00/unit for $2.5 million, concurrently with closing of offering Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

