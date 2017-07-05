FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
1 个月前
BRIEF-Canaccord Genuity reports acquisition to increase scale of Canaccord's wealth management in the UK & Europe
#汇率调查
#“通俄门”
#中美关系
#图片精选
频道
专题
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
路透调查
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
深度分析
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
深度分析
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年7月5日 / 中午12点01分 / 1 个月前

BRIEF-Canaccord Genuity reports acquisition to increase scale of Canaccord's wealth management in the UK & Europe

路透新闻部

2 分钟阅读

July 5 (Reuters) - Canaccord Genuity Group Inc:

* Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. announces acquisition to increase scale of Canaccord Genuity wealth management in the Uk & Europe

* Says ‍through its UK & Rurope based wealth management business agreed to acquire Hargreave Hale Limited​

* Canaccord Genuity Group Inc - ‍under terms of transaction, CGWM (UK) will pay an initial consideration to shareholders of Hargreave Hale of £52.0 million​

* Canaccord Genuity Group Inc - additional contingent consideration, if paid, will be funded from ongoing cash flow of business

* Canaccord Genuity Group Inc - it is expected that acquisition will be immediately accretive to company's adjusted earnings

* Canaccord Genuity Group Inc - ‍under terms of transaction, cgwm (uk) will pay additional contingent consideration of up to £27.5 million​

* Canaccord Genuity Group Inc - acquisition-related costs are expected to be approximately £16.0 million (c$27.0 million)

* Canaccord Genuity- initial consideration to be funded in part from credit facility provided to CGWM by National Westminster Bank, HSBC Bank for £40.0 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below