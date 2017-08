Aug 10 (Reuters) - Canacol Energy Ltd-

* Canacol Energy Ltd reports Q2 2017 results

* Canacol Energy Ltd - qtrly ‍adjusted funds from operations per share $0.14​

* Canacol Energy Ltd- ‍average production volumes increased 4% to 17,162 boepd for three months ended June 30, 2017​

* Canacol Energy Ltd- ‍realized contractual sales volumes increased 1% to 17,195 boepd for three months ended June 30, 2017​