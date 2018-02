BRIEF-Canada Carbon To Pursue Legal Action

Feb 26 (Reuters) - Canada Carbon Inc:

* CANADA CARBON TO PURSUE LEGAL ACTION

* CANADA CARBON - IS IN PROCESS OF FILING LAWSUIT AGAINST GRENVILLE-SUR-LA-ROUGE, ITS COUNCILORS TO ANNUL RESOLUTION OF NON-COMPLIANCE ADOPTED ON DEC 12

* CANADA CARBON - CO RECEIVED LETTER FROM QUÉBEC‘S AGRICULTURAL BOARD CPTAQ CONFIRMING ITS DECISION TO ADMINISTRATIVELY CLOSE JAN 25 CLOSURE

* CANADA CARBON SAYS‍ DID NOT GET A RESPONSE TO ITS LETTER TO MAYOR OF GRENVILLE-SUR-LA-ROUGE DATED DEC 15 , 2017​

* CANADA CARBON - CO IS FILING LAWSUIT AGAINST GSLR TO DECLARE CO CRYSTALLIZED RIGHT TO MINING AND MARBLE QUARRY WHEN FILED REQUEST BEFORE CPTAQ​