BRIEF-Canada Goose Names Jonathan Sinclair CFO And Executive Vice President

Feb 8 (Reuters) - Canada Goose Holdings Inc:

* CANADA GOOSE NAMES JONATHAN SINCLAIR CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER AND EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT

* CANADA GOOSE HOLDINGS INC - ‍JONATHAN SINCLAIR WILL SUCCEED JOHN BLACK​

* CANADA GOOSE HOLDINGS INC - ‍CURRENT CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER JOHN BLACK TO RETIRE​

* CANADA GOOSE HOLDINGS INC - ‍JOHN WILL REMAIN IN A SENIOR ROLE UNTIL END OF YEAR​

* CANADA GOOSE HOLDINGS INC - ‍SINCLAIR IS EXPECTED TO JOIN COMPANY TOWARD MIDDLE OF YEAR