Jan 30 (Reuters) - Canada Rare Earth Corp:

* CANADA RARE EARTH RECEIVES STRONG FINANCIAL COMMITMENT FROM TALAXIS THROUGH A $1,500,000 CONVERTIBLE LOAN FACILITY

* CANADA RARE EARTH CORP - ‍LOAN IS CONVERTIBLE INTO 19.7 MILLION SHARES OF COMPANY OVER NEXT 12 AND 24 MONTHS​