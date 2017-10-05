FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Canada says conditions changed since TransCanada proposed Energy East
2017年10月5日 / 下午2点51分 / 13 天前

BRIEF-Canada says conditions changed since TransCanada proposed Energy East

1 分钟阅读

Oct 5 (Reuters) - Canada Energy Minister Jim Carr says conditions have changed since Transcanada Corp

* First proposed Energy East, which now represents additional capacity

* Canada energy minister says cannot predict where markets will go in future, government’s job is to ensure people have confidence in regulatory system

* Canada energy minister says natural resource sector vital for growth, not happy that 99 percent of its oil exports go to U.S. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Ethan Lou)

