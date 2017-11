Nov 2 (Reuters) - U.S. Commerce Department decision on Canadian softwood lumber:

* Canada says “we will forcefully defend Canada’s softwood lumber industry, including through litigation”

* Canada says reviewing its options, including legal action through NAFTA and WTO; will not delay taking action

* Canada says will continue to engage with American counterparts to encourage a durable negotiated agreement on softwood lumber Further coverage: (Reporting By Leah Schnurr)