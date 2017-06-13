FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Canada's Shaw to sell Viawest to Peak 10 Holding for about C$2.3 bln
2017年6月13日 / 中午12点21分 / 2 个月前

BRIEF-Canada's Shaw to sell Viawest to Peak 10 Holding for about C$2.3 bln

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

June 13 (Reuters) - Peak 10 Inc-

* Shaw Communications Inc. Announces sale of Viawest to Peak 10 for approximately c$2.3 billion

* Shaw Communications Inc - ‍consideration pursuant to transaction is comprised of all cash​

* Shaw Communications - expects to realize net cash proceeds from deal of about c$900 million after repayment of viawest level indebtedness of about us$580 million

* Shaw Communications - entered into share purchase agreement with gi partners portfolio co peak 10 holding corp to sell 100% of wholly-owned unit viawest Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

