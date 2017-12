BRIEF-Canadian Imperial Bank Of Commerce Reports Qtrly EPS Of $2.59

Nov 30 (Reuters) - Canadian Imperial Bank Of Commerce :

* CIBC ANNOUNCES FOURTH QUARTER AND FISCAL 2017 RESULTS

* CANADIAN IMPERIAL BANK OF COMMERCE QTRLY EARNINGS PER SHARE $2.59

* CANADIAN IMPERIAL BANK OF COMMERCE - QTRLY ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS $2.81

* CANADIAN IMPERIAL BANK OF COMMERCE - QTRLY ‍BASEL III COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 RATIO ALL-IN BASIS 10.6% VERSUS 10.4% AT Q3-END​

* CANADIAN IMPERIAL BANK OF COMMERCE - QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME $2.46 BILLION VERSUS $2.11 BILLION