FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
25 天前
BRIEF-Canadian Imperial Bank Of Commerce to acquire Geneva Advisors
#汇率调查
#“通俄门”
#中美关系
#图片精选
频道
专题
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
路透调查
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
深度分析
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
深度分析
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年7月10日 / 下午1点18分 / 25 天前

BRIEF-Canadian Imperial Bank Of Commerce to acquire Geneva Advisors

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

July 10 (Reuters) - Canadian Imperial Bank Of Commerce :

* Canadian Imperial Bank Of Commerce- to acquire Geneva Advisors for up to US$200 million‍​

* Canadian Imperial Bank Of Commerce says deal is expected to reduce CIBC's common equity tier 1 capital ratio by approximately 6 basis points at closing

* Canadian Imperial Bank Of Commerce-under terms of agreement US$135 million to be paid at closing, US$65 million contingent on meeting future performance conditions

* Canadian Imperial Bank Of Commerce- total purchase price including contingent consideration to be paid 25% in cash, 75% in form of CIBC common shares‍​

* Canadian Imperial Bank Of Commerce says deal is expected become accretive to CIBC's earnings per share in fiscal 2019

* Canadian Imperial Bank Of Commerce - on closing, Geneva Advisors business will become part of CIBC Atlantic Trust Private Wealth Management Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below