BRIEF-Canadian Natural Resources Limited Announces Qtrly Earnings Per Share $0.32

March 1 (Reuters) - Canadian Natural Resources Ltd:

* CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED ANNOUNCES 2017 FOURTH QUARTER AND YEAR END RESULTS

* QTRLY ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.46

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW C$0.36 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* QTRLY EQUIVALENT PRODUCTION 1.02 MILLION BOE/D VERSUS 962,264 BOE/D

* CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES - 2018 NORTH AMERICA E&P CRUDE OIL AND NGL ANNUAL PRODUCTION GUIDANCE REMAINS UNCHANGED

* 2018 THERMAL IN SITU ANNUAL PRODUCTION GUIDANCE REMAINS UNCHANGED

* 2018 TOTAL NATURAL GAS ANNUAL PRODUCTION GUIDANCE REMAINS UNCHANGED

* 2018 INTERNATIONAL ANNUAL PRODUCTION GUIDANCE REMAINS UNCHANGED

* CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES SEES 2018 PRODUCTION LEVELS TO AVERAGE BETWEEN 815,000 AND 885,000 BBL/D OF CRUDE OIL AND NGLS

* CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES SEES 2018 PRODUCTION LEVELS TO AVERAGE BETWEEN 1,650 AND 1,710 MMCF/D OF NATURAL GAS, BEFORE ROYALTIES

* ANNUAL 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES ARE TARGETED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $4.3 BILLION

* SEES Q1/18 PRODUCTION BEFORE ROYALTIES TO AVERAGE BETWEEN 821,000 AND 869,000 BBL/D OF CRUDE OIL AND NGLS

* SEES Q1/18 PRODUCTION BEFORE ROYALTIES TO AVERAGE BETWEEN 1,600 AND 1,650 MMCF/D OF NATURAL GAS

* CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES - AS OF APRIL 1 DIVIDEND PAYMENT, BOARD INCREASED QUARTERLY DIVIDEND BY 22% TO $0.335/SHARE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Brief@thomsonreuters.com)