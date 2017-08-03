FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 天前
BRIEF-Canadian Natural Resources reports Q2 eanings per share of $0.93‍​
#汇率调查
#“通俄门”
#中美关系
#图片精选
频道
专题
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
路透调查
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
深度分析
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
深度分析
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年8月3日 / 上午9点25分 / 2 天前

BRIEF-Canadian Natural Resources reports Q2 eanings per share of $0.93‍​

路透新闻部

2 分钟阅读

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Canadian Natural Resources Ltd -

* Canadian Natural Resources limited announces 2017 second quarter results

* Canadian Natural Resources - ‍increased mid-point of its 2017 annual liquids and BOE production guidance by 11,000 bbl/d and 3,000 BOE/d respectively​

* Canadian Natural Resources Ltd qtrly earnings per share $0.93‍​

* Qtrly diluted FFO per share $1.49

* Canadian Natural Resources - ‍corporate production volumes averaged 913,171 BOE/d in Q2, representing 4 percent and 16 percent increases from Q1/17 and Q2/16 levels​

* Canadian Natural Resources Ltd - ‍decreasing its 2017 capital program by approximately $180 million​

* Canadian Natural Resources Ltd - ‍total annual 2017 horizon project capital is now targeted to be $910 million​

* Canadian Natural - ‍start-up of phase 3 is targeted for Q4/17 and is targeted to bring total horizon production volumes to 250,000 bbl/d of SCO

* Canadian Natural Resources Ltd - ‍forecasts annual 2017 production levels to average between 663,000 and 717,000 bbl/d of crude oil​

* Canadian Natural Resources Ltd - ‍Q3/17 production guidance before royalties is forecast to average between 740,000 and 778,000 bbl/d of crude oil​

* Canadian Natural Resources Ltd - ‍annual 2017 capital expenditures are targeted to be approximately $3.9 billion​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below