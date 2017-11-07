FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Canadian Natural Resources targets overall production between 1.09 mln and 1.17 mln boe/d ‍in 2018​
2017年11月7日 / 上午10点43分 / 更新于 20 小时前

BRIEF-Canadian Natural Resources targets overall production between 1.09 mln and 1.17 mln boe/d ‍in 2018​

1 分钟阅读

Nov 7 (Reuters) - Canadian Natural Resources Ltd

* ‍In 2018, targets overall production between 1,090,000 and 1,170,000 boe/d​

* ‍Company’s 2018 funds flow from operations is targeted to be approximately $7.9 billion to $8.3 billion​

* 2018 capital budget is targeted at about $4.3 billion, $0.5 billion less than 2017

* ‍Overall crude oil and ngl production targeted to be ranging from 815,000 bbl/d to 885,000 bbl/d in 2018​

* ‍Company is targeting a capital program of $1.56 billion for north american e&p in 2018​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

