Jan 24 (Reuters) - Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd:

* CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LTD - ‍FORMER EMPLOYEE STEPHANIE KATELNIKOFF HAS RAISED CONCERNS REGARDING HER TERMINATION ON NOV. 21, 2017​

* CANADIAN PACIFIC- ‍“KATELNIKOFF‘S TERMINATION RELATED TO HER DECISION TO POST PHOTOS OF HERSELF IN UNSAFE SITUATIONS ON RAILWAY PROPERTY AND EQUIPMENT”​

* CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LTD - ‍ISSUES STATEMENT ON TERMINATION OF STEPHANIE KATELNIKOFF​