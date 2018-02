BRIEF-Canadian procurement minister says Boeing will stand equal chance in competition to supply jets

Feb 22 (Reuters) -

CANADIAN PROCUREMENT MINISTER SAYS BOEING WILL STAND EQUAL CHANCE IN COMPETITION TO SUPPLY CANADA WITH FIGHTER JETS DESPITE BOMBARDIER DISPUTE

CANADIAN PROCUREMENT MINISTER SAYS CANADA DEFINITELY STAYING IN CONSORTIUM THAT HELPED FUND DEVELOPMENT OF LOCKHEED MARTIN‘S LMT.N F-35 FIGHTERF-35 FIGHTER

CANADIAN PROCUREMENT MINISTER SAYS OTTAWA CAN DESIGN BIDDING PROCESS FOR FIGHTER JETS THAT DOESN‘T GIVE UNFAIR ADVANTAGE TO F-35 Further company coverage: (Reporting by David Ljunggren)