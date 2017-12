Dec 27 (Reuters) - Canadian Solar Inc:

* CANADIAN SOLAR INC - ‍REACHED COMMERCIAL OPERATION ON ITS 19.1MWP GUNMA ARAMAKI SOLAR POWER PLANT, LOCATED APPROXIMATELY 100KM NORTHWEST OF TOKYO​

* CANADIAN SOLAR - ‍GUNMA ARAMAKI PLANT EXPECTED TO GENERATE ABOUT 23,830MWH OF SOLAR POWER/YEAR, WILL BE PURCHASED BY TOKYO ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY​