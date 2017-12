Dec 5 (Reuters) - Canadian Solar Inc:

* CANADIAN SOLAR INC - HAS BEEN AWARDED A 17.87MWP PROJECT IN JAPAN‘S INAUGURAL SOLAR ENERGY AUCTION

* CANADIAN SOLAR - EXPECTS 17.87 MWP PROJECT TO REACH COMMERCIAL OPERATION BY 2021

* CANADIAN SOLAR- ‍ONCE CONSTRUCTED, 17.87MWP PROJECT WILL ENTER A 20-YEAR POWER PURCHASE AGREEMENT WITH CHUGOKU POWER ELECTRIC AT RATE OF JPY17.97 PER KWH​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: