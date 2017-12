BRIEF-Canadian Solar Inc. Announces Receipt Of A Preliminary, Non-Binding "Going Private" Proposal Letter From CEO

Dec 11 (Reuters) - Canadian Solar Inc:

* CANADIAN SOLAR INC. ANNOUNCES RECEIPT OF A PRELIMINARY, NON-BINDING “GOING PRIVATE” PROPOSAL LETTER FROM ITS CHAIRMAN, PRESIDENT AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER AND FORMATION OF AN INDEPENDENT SPECIAL COMMITTEE

* CANADIAN SOLAR - RECEIVED PROPOSAL LETTER TO ACQUIRE ALL SHARES OF CO NOT ALREADY BENEFICIALLY OWNED BY QU AND HANBING ZHANG FOR US$18.47 PER SHARE​