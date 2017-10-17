FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Canadian Solar partners with Menora Mivtachim on solar projects in Israel
频道
专题
综述：中国金融高官详解双支柱调控框架 监管趋严但扩大开放可期
中共十九大
综述：中国金融高官详解双支柱调控框架 监管趋严但扩大开放可期
汇市一周综述：美联储主席人选牵动美元神经 新西兰元创五个月低点
深度分析
汇市一周综述：美联储主席人选牵动美元神经 新西兰元创五个月低点
焦点：中国冬季产能关停举措料使氧化铝短缺问题雪上加霜
深度分析
焦点：中国冬季产能关停举措料使氧化铝短缺问题雪上加霜
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年10月17日 / 下午12点48分 / 4 天前

BRIEF-Canadian Solar partners with Menora Mivtachim on solar projects in Israel

1 分钟阅读

Oct 17 (Reuters) - Canadian Solar Inc

* Canadian Solar partners with Menora Mivtachim to invest in solar power projects in Israel

* Canadian Solar - $60 million expected to be raised from Menora Mivtachim, Canadian Solar, with each party contributing equal investment amount​

* Canadian Solar Inc - ‍joint venture will finance solar projects awarded by Israeli Electricity Authority under solar power tenders​

* Canadian Solar Inc - co’s unit and a few subsidiaries of Menora Mivtachim Holdings entered into a joint venture agreement​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below