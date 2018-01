BRIEF-Canadian Solar Sees FY17 Revenue $3.33 Bln-$3.37 Bln

Jan 12 (Reuters) - Canadian Solar Inc:

* CANADIAN SOLAR UPDATES 4Q/FY17 GUIDANCE TO REFLECT TIMING OF CERTAIN SOLAR PROJECT SALES

* SEES FY 2017 REVENUE $3.33 BILLION TO $3.37 BILLION

* SEES Q4 2017 REVENUE $1.04 BILLION TO $1.08 BILLION

* FOR FULL YEAR 2017, CANADIAN SOLAR NOW EXPECTS ITS TOTAL SOLAR MODULE SHIPMENTS TO BE IN RANGE OF APPROXIMATELY 6.8 GW TO 6.9 GW

* GROSS MARGIN FOR Q4 2017 NOW EXPECTED TO BE IN RANGE OF 16.5% TO 18.5%, VERSUS 10.5% TO 12.5% PREVIOUSLY GUIDED

* CANADIAN SOLAR - SEES SOLAR MODULE SHIPMENT GUIDANCE FOR Q4 OF 2017 TO BE IN RANGE OF ABOUT 1,720 MW TO 1,820 MW

* UPDATED GUIDANCE FOR Q4, FY 2017 IN PART TO REFLECT TIMING OF CERTAIN UTILITY-SCALE SOLAR PROJECT SALES