Dec 21 (Reuters) - Canadian Solar Inc:

* CANADIAN SOLAR SELECTED FOR A 112 MWP SOLAR POWER PROJECT IN BRAZIL

* CANADIAN SOLAR INC - CONSTRUCTION OF PROJECT IS PLANNED TO START IN 2020 AND PROJECT IS EXPECTED TO REACH COMMERCIAL OPERATION BEFORE JANUARY 2021

* CANADIAN SOLAR INC - 112 MWP SALGUEIRO PROJECT HAS BEEN AWARDED A 20-YEAR POWER PURCHASE AGREEMENT AT 145.44 BRL/MWH IN AUCTION