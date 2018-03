BRIEF-Canadian World Fund, Third Canadian General Investment To Merge

March 5 (Reuters) - Canadian World Fund Ltd:

* CANADIAN WORLD FUND LIMITED EXECUTES DEFINITIVE ACQUISITION AGREEMENT PROVIDING FOR PRIVATIZATION OF THE COMPANY; SPECIAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS TO BE CALLED FOR APRIL 26, 2018

* CANADIAN WORLD FUND LTD - EACH CWF MINORITY SHAREHOLDER TO GET CASH CONSIDERATION PER SHARE EQUAL TO 95% OF NET ASSET VALUE PER SHARE

* CANADIAN WORLD FUND - ENTERED DEAL PROVIDING FOR ACQUISITION BY THIRD CANADIAN OF ALL OF CWF'S SHARES NOT ALREADY OWNED