BRIEF-Canasil proposes spin-out transaction for transfer of B.C. Properties to Canmine Minerals

July 26 (Reuters) - Canasil Resources Inc

* Canasil proposes spin-out transaction for transfer of B.C. Properties to Canmine Minerals Inc.

* Canasil Resources Inc - unanimously approved a proposal to undertake spin-out transaction to segregate British Columbia properties

* Canasil Resources Inc - undertake a spin-out transaction to segregate its British Columbia Properties into a separate company, Canmine Minerals Inc.

* Canasil Resources Inc - consideration for transfer of BC Properties is proposed to be 50.95 million common shares of Canmine

* Canasil Resources Inc - current board and management of canasil will remain unchanged post deal Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: