BRIEF-Canfor reports Q2 adjusted earnings per share C$0.78

July 26 (Reuters) - Canfor Corp

* Canfor reports results for second quarter of 2017

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share C$0.78

* Q2 earnings per share view C$0.54 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Canfor Corp - ‍Lumber demand in North America remained relatively stable in Q2 of 2017​

* Canfor Corp - ‍Results in Q3 of 2017 will reflect a scheduled maintenance outage at Canfor Pulp's intercontinental pulp mill​

* Canfor Corp - Qtrly ‍sales $1,185.2 million versus $1,022.3​ million

* Canfor Corp - ‍Forest fire season in Western Canada to date has had no material financial impact on Canfor's operations​

* Q2 revenue view c$1.20 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Canfor - ‍Continuation of current hot and dry weather in BC interior will increase risks of material disruption to co's fibre procurement efforts Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: