BRIEF-Canfor reports Q3 adjusted earnings per share c$0.65
2017年10月20日 / 晚上9点09分 / 4 天内

BRIEF-Canfor reports Q3 adjusted earnings per share c$0.65

1 分钟阅读

Oct 20 (Reuters) - Canfor Corp

* Canfor reports results for third quarter of 2017

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share c$0.65

* Q3 earnings per share view c$0.37 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Canfor Corp - qtrly ‍shr $0.51​

* Canfor Corp - qtrly ‍sales $1.17 billion versus $1.10 billion

* Canfor Corp - ‍on Oct 20 board approved c$160 million capital investment program focused on Canfor’s US South Sawmill operations

* Canfor Corp - capital investment program to increase production capacity in co’s US South Sawmill operations​ by about 350 million board feet by end of 2019 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

