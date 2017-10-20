BRIEF-Canfor reports Q3 adjusted earnings per share c$0.65

Oct 20 (Reuters) - Canfor Corp

* Canfor reports results for third quarter of 2017

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share c$0.65

* Q3 earnings per share view c$0.37 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Canfor Corp - qtrly ‍shr $0.51​

* Canfor Corp - qtrly ‍sales $1.17 billion versus $1.10 billion

* Canfor Corp - ‍on Oct 20 board approved c$160 million capital investment program focused on Canfor’s US South Sawmill operations

* Canfor Corp - ‍on Oct 20 board approved c$160 million capital investment program focused on Canfor's US South Sawmill operations

* Canfor Corp - capital investment program to increase production capacity in co's US South Sawmill operations​ by about 350 million board feet by end of 2019