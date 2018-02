Feb 16 (Reuters) - Cannabis Wheaton Income Corp:

* CANNABIS WHEATON INCOME CORP. ANNOUNCES NEW JOINT VENTURE WITH PETER QUIRING - ONE OF CANADA’S LARGEST GREENHOUSE BUILDERS AND OPERATORS TO DEVELOP 1.4 MILLION SQUARE FOOT PURPOSE BUILT GREENHOUSE FOR CANNABIS CULTIVATION

* CANNABIS WHEATON INCOME CORP - ESTIMATES THAT PHASE I BUILD-OUT WILL RESULT IN APPROXIMATELY 120 MILLION GRAMS OF CANNABIS PER ANNUM Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: