BRIEF-Cannabis Wheaton Income Corp Announces New Streaming Partner

Jan 26 (Reuters) - Cannabis Wheaton Income Corp:

* CANNABIS WHEATON INCOME CORP. ANNOUNCES NEW STREAMING PARTNER AND PLANS TO CONVERT FORMER NESTLE FACILITY FOR CANNABIS CULTIVATION

* CANNABIS WHEATON INCOME CORP- ‍PURSUANT TO AGREEMENT, CO TO PROVIDE IDP WITH $12 MILLION IN FUNDING RELATED TO INITIAL COSTS FOR PHASE I CONSTRUCTION OF FACILITY

* CANNABIS WHEATON INCOME CORP - ‍ENTERED INTO A BINDING STRATEGIC ALLIANCE AND STREAMING AGREEMENT WITH IDP GROUP INC. AND HMT SOLUTIONS INC.​

* CANNABIS WHEATON INCOME - ‍IDP, VIA A NEWLY FORMED SUBSIDIARY (“CANNABISCO”), WILL BECOME A SIGNIFICANT STREAMING PARTNER TO CO,

* CANNABIS WHEATON INCOME - CO TO RECEIVE MINORITY EQUITY INTEREST IN CANNABISCO AND PERPETUAL STREAM OF 30% OF ALL CANNABIS PRODUCED AT FACILITY​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: