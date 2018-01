Jan 9 (Reuters) - Cannabis Wheaton Income Corp:

* CANNABIS WHEATON INCOME CORP - HAS ‍FILED A FINAL SHORT FORM BASE SHELF PROSPECTUS​

* CANNABIS WHEATON INCOME-‍PROSPECTUS WILL ALLOW CO TO OFFER COMMON SHARES, PREFERRED SHARES, DEBT, SUBSCRIPTION RECEIPTS, WARRANTS,UNITS UP TO $100 MILLION​