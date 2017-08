July 11 (Reuters) - Rightside Group Ltd:

* ‍Cannell Capital Llc reports a 6.17 percent stake in Rightside Group Ltd as of July 6 - sec filing​

* ‍cannell Capital Llc previously reported a 7.57 percent stake in Rightside Group Ltd as of June 2 - sec filing Source text - bit.ly/2v7a0M0 Further company coverage: