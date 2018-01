Jan 22 (Reuters) - Aurora Cannabis Inc:

* CANNIMED THERAPEUTICS INC - ‍ IS CONTINUING TO DISCUSS TERMS OF A POSSIBLE TRANSACTION WITH AURORA CANNABIS INC​

* CANNIMED THERAPEUTICS INC - CO, AURORA HAVE EACH AGREED TO EXTEND THEIR PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED STANDSTILL TO EXPIRE AT 5:00 PM (EST) ON JAN 22​