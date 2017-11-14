FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2017年11月14日 / 中午11点56分 / 1 天前

BRIEF-Canopy Growth Corp reports net loss $0.01 per basic and diluted share​

1 分钟阅读

Nov 14 (Reuters) - Canopy Growth Corp

* Canopy Growth Corporation reports second quarter fiscal 2018 financial results as it expands infrastructure for Canadian and international markets

* Canopy Growth Corp - ‍Q2 revenue was $17.6 million, a 107% increase over Q2 ended September 30, 2016​

* Canopy Growth Corp - ‍net loss in Q2 of fiscal 2018 of $1.6 million, or $0.01 per basic and diluted share​

* Canopy Growth Corp - ‍inventory at September 30, 2017 amounted to $73.8 million and biological assets amounted to $23.5 million​

* Q2 earnings per share view C$-0.04, revenue view C$19.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

