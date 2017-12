Dec 7 (Reuters) - Capella Education Co:

* CAPELLA EDUCATION COMPANY ANNOUNCES INCREASE IN QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND

* CAPELLA EDUCATION CO - BOARD OF DIRECTORS HAS APPROVED A 2 CENT INCREASE IN QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND TO $0.43 PER OUTSTANDING SHARE OF COMMON STOCK Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)