11 天前
BRIEF-Capella Education reports Q2 earnings per share $0.90 from continuing operations
2017年7月25日 / 上午11点10分 / 11 天前

BRIEF-Capella Education reports Q2 earnings per share $0.90 from continuing operations

路透新闻部

2 分钟阅读

July 25 (Reuters) - Capella Education Co:

* Capella Education Company reports second quarter 2017 results

* Sees Q3 consolidated revenues for Capella Education Company up 2 to 3 percent

* Q2 earnings per share $0.90 from continuing operations

* Q2 revenue $109.6 million versus i/b/e/s view $109.9 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.80 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* For Q3 ending sept. 30, 2017, consolidated revenues for Capella Education Company are expected to be up 2.0 to 3.0 percent​

* Capella University's Q3 2017 new enrollment growth is expected to be about flat year-over-year

* Q3 consolidated operating margin is anticipated to be approximately 11.5 to 12.5 percent of total revenue

* Capella University's Q3 2017 new enrollment growth is expected to be about flat year-over-year

* For fiscal year 2017, expect consolidated revenues for capella education company to grow about 3.0 percent

* Capella university's Q2 enrollment performance "has put pressure on our annual performance goals​"

* For fiscal year 2017, we expect consolidated operating margins to be about 15 percent

* Capella University's Q3 2017 total enrollment is expected to decline about one percent year-over-year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

