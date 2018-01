BRIEF-Capital One Reports Q4 Earnings Per Share $1.62 Excluding Items

Jan 23 (Reuters) - Capital One Financial Corp:

* CAPITAL ONE REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER 2017 NET LOSS OF $971 MILLION, OR $2.17 PER SHARE

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.62 EXCLUDING ITEMS

* Q4 LOSS PER SHARE $2.17

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $1.87 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* Q4 REVENUE $7.0 BILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $7.1 BILLION

* QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME $ 5,813 MILLION VERSUS $5,447 MILLION

* QTRLY ‍PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES INCREASED 5 PERCENT TO $1.9 BILLION​

* QTRLY ‍NET INTEREST MARGIN OF 7.03 PERCENT, DOWN 5 BASIS POINTS​

* COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 CAPITAL RATIO UNDER BASEL III STANDARDIZED APPROACH OF 10.3 PERCENT AT DECEMBER 31, 2017