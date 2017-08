June 28 (Reuters) - Capital One Financial Corp

* Capital One's CCAR capital plan receives conditional non-objection from the federal reserve

* Capital One Financial Corp says expects to maintain current quarterly dividend of $0.40 per share

* Capital One Financial Corp says expects to repurchase up to $1.85 billion of shares of common stock through end of q2 of 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: